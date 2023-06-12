Unique Father’s Day finds

Anne Roy is here with some great Father's Day gift ideas: no ties, no socks!

Father’s Day is this Sunday so it’s getting to be crunch time to find his perfect present. But never fear, for gifts even the hardest-to-please dads can’t turn down, we turned to Anne Roy for some great ideas that she shares below:

Inferno Farms Hot Sauce Company has a mission to ignite the palates of the world with high quality, all-natural spicy foods that don’t sacrifice flavor for heat. They make small-batch hot sauce from 100% fresh, all-natural ingredients. infernofarmshotsauce.com

Perfect for any outdoor beach or pool gathering, from backcountry hikes to patio parties, Beer Darts game sets provide portability, safety, and style. The darts are stored within the game set when not being used for play. Beerdarts.co

Siligram customized ice trays allow you to make uniquely personalized ice cubes with a custom monogram. Looking for a unique shape or a new way to get the party started? The custom ice cubes come in many shapes including inverted, hexagon, cylinder and shot glasses and are made in the USA . siligrams.com

Across the Board is a family-owned and operated business from St. Louis that encourages everyone to spend more time with the ones they love. The brand’s high-quality, handcrafted, unique wooden boards are made with premium materials. Their classic board games and officially licensed games make them a hit at every type of party. shop.atbgame.com

For the dads who travel for work or just love to travel, Rollink makes a collapsible suitcase that is 75% thinner than the average suitcase. All suitcases are made with a flexible, convenient design and are durable, water-resistant, and impact-resistant polycarbonate hard shells. rollink.com