Help Ziggy the Great Dane find his furever home!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Meet Ziggy the Great Dane! He is 31/2 to 4 years old, weights 132 lbs and is very sweet. He lived on a farm and the farm has gotten progressively busier and his owner had less and less time for him, so our friends at Nassau Humane need your help to find him the right furever home! Ziggy is good with medium and large dogs, but isn’t a fan of very petite pups. If you’d like to learn more about Ziggy, or go for a meet and greet contact Nassau Humane.

Nassau Humane Society is dedicated to the humane treatment of all animals; to alleviate their suffering and neglect, to support the human-animal bond, and to foster an environment in which people respect all living creatures.

We will pursue workable solutions to the most urgent animal welfare needs of our community, which are animal overpopulation and homeless pets. Our solutions will emphasize the mutual benefit of bringing pets and people together.

We will provide rescue and control as a lifeline to animals in need and for the necessary protection of our community. We will encourage and provide for pet adoption, animal-assisted therapy, pet care education, outreach spay and neuter programs and other welfare efforts, all in support of our comprehensive community service obligation.

If you would like to help us further our mission, consider volunteering your time, becoming a foster, or making a monetary donation.