Local floral aficionado bringing blooms to all!

Lindsey started BLOOM Flower Truck as a way to connect with the community and bring joy to Jacksonville through fresh flowers and memorable experiences. Her philosophy when building a bouquet is there’s no wrong answer to what you create and that anyone can enjoy fresh blooms. You can find the truck September through June around Jacksonville and the surrounding areas by checking her website or Instagram (@bloomjax) for her public events, booking her for your private event or signing up for her monthly subscription service at bloomtruckjax.com.