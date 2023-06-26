Name the Jag!

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens have the first Jaguar Cub born in nearly a decade...Leanne White is here to talk about a way the community can connect with our new furever buddy.

For over 100 years, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has aimed to inspire the discovery and appreciation of wildlife through innovative experiences in a caring environment. Starting in 1914 with an animal collection of one red deer fawn, the Zoo now has more than 2,000 rare and exotic animals and 1,000 species of plants, boasting the largest botanical garden in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is a nonprofit organization and a portion of every ticket sold goes to the over 45 conservation initiatives Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens supports around the world, and here in NE Florida. JZG is proud to be an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The public will be able to make a donation and submit a name for consideration. An internal committee will narrow down the submissions to a final two that will go to public vote on social media for 24 hours before the winner is announced. www.jacksonvillezoo.org/NameThatJag