The Arthur Miller Classic Drama ALL MY SONS at The Limelight Theatre

Limelight Theatre is a non-profit community Theatre that is approaching its 32nd season. In the heart of downtown St. Augustine, it is the perfect place to take in a well crafted story onstage that might entertain, compel, and provoke thought in its audiences. Whether you see a show on their MainStage, black box theatre, or new outdoor stage, the quality of theatre is always professional with dynamic performances and professionally designed sets and lights. Limelight Theatre serves as a haven to artists of all kinds who want to be a part of their exciting productions, for volunteers who want to create the shows or help to execute the events, and to patrons who enjoy the telling of a good story. www.limelight-theatre.org