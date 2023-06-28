Experience Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse with on Airbnb

Yes, you can stay at the Malibu Barbie DreamHouse, though space is highly limited.

In celebration of the highly anticipated release of BARBIE only in theaters July 21, Ken is inviting two lucky guests to stay in the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse!

How to book:

Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse beginning July 17 at 10:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

In celebration of BARBIE hitting theaters on July 21, and to honor girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children. Save the Children provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries to build girls’ confidence and help them excel in school – ensuring everyone has equal opportunity to achieve success. Source: Airbnb