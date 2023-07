Sam from Jax Humane brought Shelby by the study for some snuggles with Jana and chance to find a fur-ever home.

This weekend, all adoptions at JHS are FREE as part of PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week! Free adoptions will also be offered at two local PetSmart locations from 10am – 3pm both days. JHS will be at the Southside PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd with available dogs, cats, and kittens. ACPS will be at the Regency PetSmart located at 356 Monument Rd. during the same hours.

Who’s ready to take home sweet 7 year old Shelby this summer?