Immerse yourself in Caribbean Culture

The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness, understanding, open dialogue, and appreciation of Caribbean people and our culture on the First Coast.

Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival aims to: Provide a forum to showcase and promote Caribbean owned businesses and professionals on the First Coast. Promote Caribbean art, dance, music, theater, and cuisine on the First Coast. Establish a scholarship fund to provide academic scholarships to students of Caribbean descent on the First Coast. Provide education and information on the various Caribbean nations including history, current day-to-day life, and opportunities for individuals and businesses on the First Coast to develop cross-cultural relationships within these nations. Create a School teaching steel drum playing, parade costume design and making for the Jacksonville community. Be recognized by the City of Jacksonville as a leader in the community bringing individuals together and promoting multi-cultural awareness. The festival energy ramps up at noon this Saturday at Metropolitan Park. www.jacksonvillecarnival.com