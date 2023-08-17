River City beats presents Thic Emcee

THICK EMCEE is an on the rise artist/songwriter / producer . Her business is as an entrepreneur is to have an extended body of work songwriting and producing for artist, community events and thoroughly networking throughout the city bringing new sound from a female innovator . Thick Emcee is heavily involved with incarcerated youth mentoring them back to normal living, making better life decisions upon standing as an active life coach all while using music as a tool to bridge the gaps. Not only is Thick Emcee (a.k.a THICK) involving the youth ,she is representing herself as an African American female music mogul within Duval County to serve and connect your musical needs.

Find her on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram @THICK_DIDIT