Feeding the Jax Foodie Feeds: A Taste of Social Feeds

Ashley has been part of the Jax food scene since she was 3 shen her family moved to Jacksonville. Eating out was a Sunday activity she would always do with her family and try new spots. Right before the pandemic, her family had the opportunity to own a local Pizza spot but due to the pandemic, sales were very slow. Lucky enough social media saved their restaurant, which led her into creating a business model to help other local restaurants see the power of social media.

