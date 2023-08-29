Keep the Green Cove Springs Soul Food Festival free!

The SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL INC is a 501c3 Organization who pride themselves on helping the community and bringing community together. With the help of their great sponsors, they are able to keep the festival free to the public but they are always in need of more funds to do greater good . They are asking the community to please join them at their annual fundraiser and The Green Cove Springs Soul Food and Music Festival. The invite to these events is open to all. The Fundraiser will be held this Sunday from 6:30 – 11pm at the Spotlight Event Center on Fleming Island. www.gcssoulfood.net