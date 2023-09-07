We’re Talkin’ Tacos on Thursday

Many people reference Taco Tuesday as a weekly vibe whether they are eating tacos or not. Well, Talkin’ Tacos has a menu that will have Jacksonville referencing tacos every day, every night and all times in between. They present a very diverse menu with dynamic food presentations that will definitely feed the eyes. They take pride in the fact that what you see on the kiosk when you order is what you get when the food is brought out to you. It’s a quick serve venue which keeps customers moving in and out. The décor is as eye catching as the food making Talkin’ Tacos a vibe. Jana, Rance and Vaughn rolled out to immerse themselves in the full experience. www.talkintacos.net