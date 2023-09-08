Beyond doughnuts with Doughfee café !

DOUGHFEE, a unique café rooted in a heartwarming journey with autism, has been a beacon of creativity and inclusivity in the local community. Born from a young boy’s love for play dough and doughnuts, DOUGHFEE offers a space where individuals of all abilities can connect over coffee and freshly baked treats. This café not only serves delightful refreshments, but also fosters a sense of unity and acceptance, encouraging everyone to embrace and celebrate their differences. Visit DOUGHFEE today to experience a taste of this extraordinary story and become a part of their inspiring community.

Learn more at Www.doughfee.com ( IG : Doughfee_)