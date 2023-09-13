River City Wins – Celebrate the Arts with the Cultural Council!

The Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville aims to enrich life in Northeast Florida by investing in Arts and Culture. Founded 50 years ago, the Cultural Council operates as a private, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization staffed by professionals and governed by a volunteer board of directors. It provides a range of services to ignite the creative economy and to address the ever-changing needs of the arts and cultural sector and broader community.

The Arts Awards is an annual chance for the Cultural Council to recognize regional leaders who work in various capacities to ensure access to high quality arts & culture programming throughout our community. We have recipients in eight different categories, from Small Business of the Year to Art Educator, we’re honoring people and organizations throughout the arts world. Recipients include: Helen Lane Founders Award: Toni Smailagic Arts Innovator: Adam Madrid Arts Educator: Laura Hammock Small Business: Indigo Art Studio - our guest here, today! Art of Giving: Richard & Kimberly Sisisky Community Impact: ReThreaded Robert Arleigh White Advocacy: Mari Kuraishi Corporate: Miller Electric Company.

This year, the Arts Awards will be held on Thursday, September 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Venue 841. The event is presented by the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville in partnership with Downtown Vision, Inc. (DVI), and we will continue to celebrate this year’s honorees post-event with the community at Sip ‘N Stroll –– so bring your comfortable shoes for sippin’ ‘n strollin’! Learn more at culturalcouncil.org.