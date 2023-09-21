Become a Mentor And Change A Life with Take Stock in Children

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Take Stock in Children is transforming one student at a time. Our mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. They offer college scholarships to students, provide caring volunteer mentors, and instill hope for a better life. Their comprehensive services begin in middle school, continue through high school, and include students’ transition into college and career. For more than 20 years here in North Florida, Take Stock in Children of Duval County has been changing the lives of deserving and under-served children, and now we also serve Putnam and Suwannee Counties, by combining in-school support through a college success coach, the promise of a 2-year college or vocational school tuition scholarship and most importantly the guidance of a caring mentor. Support these efforts by visiting goodwillnorthfl.org and takestockjax.org, and keep shopping at and donating to Goodwill of North Florida!