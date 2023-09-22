Celebrate Arlington 5k and Kids Fun Run

It’s time for the 3rd annual Celebrate Arlington! A community festival which includes a 5k to celebrate the present, the future and the beauty of Arlington. Back by popular demand, they are excited that the 5k and the 1mile Kids Fun Run will continue this year along with a Family night movie on the lawn. The 5K is a flat but fast professionally timed course that will start and end at Blue Cypress Park followed by more family fun activities. This year’s race will benefit The Jericho School for Children with Autism and Developmental Disabilities LET’S CELEBRATE! www.celebratearlington5k.itsyourrace.com