6th Annual BStrong Zumbathon is Saturday!!

The Bryantstrong Foundation started in memory of Karla Betancourt’s 6 yr. old son Bryant. Bryant’s journey reminds us to remain STRONG in the battle and FIGHT on with a SMILE. This was Bryant’s vision…he and his family talked about him collecting toys and donating them to other kids and he was supposed to share his testimony. After he passed away, Karla felt that she had to continue his mission. The BStrong mission is to raise awareness, raise funds for local families and to collect toys for the children in our local Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Saturday, the Bryantstrong Foundation hosts the 6th Annual BStrong Foundation Zumbathon fundraiser. It’s a 2 hour family event focused on exercising, networking and connecting with the community. It runs from 2 – 4pm at the Maa Hall (8206 Philips Hwy.) Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com

The Bryantstrong Foundation is a 501c3 approved non profit. They launched in 2015 with their first toy drive. Since then they have hosted 18 toy drives and donated over $18,000 to 22 families in Jacksonville. www.bryantstrong.org