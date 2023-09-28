Amelia Island Jazz Festival turns 20

The Amelia Island Jazz Festival returns to celebrate 20 years of continuing jazz music support for high school students heading to college. The weeklong event features concerts, education series and much more. Jacksonville’s own LPT rocks the Latin Jazz concert on Tuesday. Manhattan Transfer headlines Thursday night celebrating 50 years as they wind down for retirement at the end of the year. Nestor Torres features Friday and the Tierney Sutton band takes center stage Saturday. After show jam sessions featuring scholarship winners old and new mixing with the pros happens Friday and Saturday night. Money raised goes to scholarships to help high school jazz students follow their passion in college. www.ameliaislandjazzfestival.com