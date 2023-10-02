River City Plus - An in depth look at the The Bryantstrong Foundation

River City Plus is our opportunity to have an in depth conversation with some of the amazing guests you get a glimpse on through River City Live! Today Rance gets to share the story behind The Bryantstrong Foundation.

This past weekend they hosted their 6th Zumbathon, but it has been a long road with great learning lessons! Tune in to hear the whole story!

The Bryantstrong Foundation started in memory of Karla Betancourt’s 6 yr. old son Bryant. Bryant’s journey reminds us to remain STRONG in the battle and FIGHT on with a SMILE. This was Bryant’s vision…he and his family talked about him collecting toys and donating them to other kids and he was supposed to share his testimony. After he passed away, Karla felt that she had to continue his mission. The BStrong mission is to raise awareness, raise funds for local families and to collect toys for the children in our local Wolfson Children’s Hospital.