38th Annual Caring Chefs Event

Caring Chefs is an annual favorite in Jacksonville that brings together the area’s finest chefs, sommeliers and brewers with guests and volunteers to raise much-needed funds for our community.

When you join us at the 38th annual Caring Chefs, you become part of an incredible movement led by Children’s Home Society of Florida: a world where children realize their full potential.

Funds raised through Caring Chefs will benefit our Northeast Florida Programs and help us continue to DO GOOD for our CHS children and families:

Early Childhood Services Primarily serving families in poverty, we empower families to create safe, strong, solid foundations so their children can grow up in healthy, nurturing homes.

Community Partnership Schools By addressing barriers to learning—poverty, mental health struggles, homelessness and others – Community Partnership Schools bring together high-quality academic supports, health care, counseling, mentoring and more.

Buckner Place Teen Parenting Program Through our Teen Parenting Program, teen moms receive more than housing. We provide parental education, life skills training, and educational and employment support to empower young moms to care for themselves and their children so they may become independent families.

Counseling & Mental Health Services Mental health issues can significantly impact children’s educational, mental, social and physical well-being, as well as their family peace and stability. We provide personalized treatment and support to equip children and families with tools, coping skills and connections so they can find hope, stability, and opportunities for happiness and success.

About CHS

We believe in the potential of every child and family. We believe children and families are stronger than the odds stacked against them and, together, we can create opportunities that bring brighter futures.

This allows us to meet families at the crossroads of their struggles and successes, to empower them to overcome challenges before they turn into crises. With your support, we deliver a “cradle to career” approach — meeting kids and families with the right solutions at the right time, no matter where they are in life.

Life can be hard, and no child, no family should face the tough times alone.