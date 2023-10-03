Help Luna find her furever home!

Today on River City live we met the lovely Luna who is looking for her furever home! Kelly also shared a special invite to join the Fur Sisters fun at BINGO happening this Thursday at the GOAT in Jax Beach!

FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/