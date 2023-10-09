Atypical Sideshow presents Don’t Try this at Home!

Atypical Sideshow is a local husband-and-wife duo comprised of Andrew the Absurd and Pain Proof Penny. Together, they perform magic, feats of amazement and daring escapes. Get the rare opportunity to see their self-produced show to be held Friday October the 13th at FSCJ Kent Campus on Roosevelt Blvd. Doors open at 6:00 P.M. and showtime starts at 7:00 P.M. https://atypicalsideshow.ticketleap.com/atypical-sideshow/