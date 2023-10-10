Ken Shamrock brings Bare Knuckle Boxing to Jacksonville October 27th

MMA Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock to Host VBK2

Fans can prepare for the return of Valor Bare Knuckle 2, the true bare knuckle boxing platform, as they step back into the limelight for an exciting night of combat sports. Founded by legendary MMA fighter Ken Shamrock in collaboration with Valor Sports and Entertainment Inc., an innovative tech-driven sports media company, (VBK) is set to redefine the landscape of combat sports. The stage is set as VBK2 will be held at the University of North Florida (UNF) Center in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 27, 2023.

Tickets available now, CLICK HERE.

About VBK:

VBK strips away the gloves, taking fighters back to the roots of pugilism, bringing back the raw essence of combat sports. MMA Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, the well-respected veteran in the world of mixed martial arts, will host the highly anticipated event, giving fans the inside look into a new innovative sport.

“The return of Valor Bare Knuckle marks a significant milestone in the evolution of combat sports,” stated Ken Shamrock. “As someone who has dedicated their life to mixed martial arts, I believe true bare-knuckle boxing will bring out the best in fighters and captivate fans in a unique way. VBK is a revolutionary sport, and I’m honored to be part of its inception.”

Fans can experience the exhilarating difference that sets VBK apart from the rest – the electrifying Bout Circle. Prepare to be blown away as the audience gains an unparalleled vantage point, providing an unobstructed view of every athlete in action, no ropes, no cages. With heart-pounding rounds of competition, this cutting-edge platform not only fuels engagement but also paves the way for impeccable action. This revolutionary innovation promises an exclusive visual spectacle that transcends any combat sport on the globe. As the Bout Circle takes the spotlight, Valor Bare Knuckle Boxing is poised to ignite the fervor and devotion of fight enthusiasts across the planet.

“The inception of the Bout Circle was driven by our commitment to deliver an unparalleled experience to our audience,” Shamrock continued. “By offering an open view of every electrifying moment of the fight, we’re setting a new standard in combat sports. The precision-focused camera angles capture each punch, ensuring that whether you’re watching live or on television, you’ll have the ultimate ringside seat.”

Another major differential aspect that VBK introduces is a distinctive rule set that sets the fights apart from the rest. These rules allow the fight to result in more action packed excitement.

“Our true bare knuckle regulations strictly prohibit clinching, grabbing, or pushing, eliminating any possibility of dirty boxing tactics,” concluded Shamrock. “Fighters must stay in bounds at all times, or they will be penalized. To ensure safety, only closed fists are permitted, preventing hazardous eye pokes. Additionally, open hand techniques for blocking or parrying are strictly disallowed.”

VBK2, the return of Valor Bare Knuckle, is poised to deliver an unforgettable evening of bare knuckle battles. Set against the backdrop of the UNF Center, this event will showcase the fusion of tradition and innovation in combat sports. Ken Shamrock himself will take the stage as the host, adding a special touch to the historic occasion.

For more information about Valor Bare Knuckle and VBK2, please visit the official website: www.valorbk.com.