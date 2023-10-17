Music Festival to raise funds for Music Therapy

The Foundation raises funds to support the mission of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a nationally-recognized locally-based non-proﬁt committed to compassionately caring for the needs of children and adults facing life-limiting and life-ending illnesses.

The Foundation works to ensure that the unfunded and community benefit programs and services that Community Hospice provides have the funding and the support necessary to provide care to all who are in need of its help, both today and into the future.

Visit music.thefoundationcares.org for more information.