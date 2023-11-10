Salute to Veterans 5K Run- What to know before you go

ABOUT THIS RACE

The Salute to Veterans Run (S2VR) Run/Walk is a time-honored tradition and the longest-running Veterans Day 5K in Jacksonville. This being the 12th year of the event, the legacy of the S2VR has positioned itself as a premier event for the City of Jacksonville’s “Week of Valor.”

The 5K takes 750+ runners along the beautiful St. Johns River and through parts of downtown Jacksonville; at the same time family, friends, and spectators are enjoying our large family-oriented Race Village complete with food, drinks, bounce houses, several games, and assorted activities.

We plan on making this the largest Veterans Day 5K the City of JAX has ever had with some added events! This year’s celebration will take place on Saturday, November 11th at 3:30 at the pier of the USS Orleck. The race salutes all veterans with a unique start, by displaying the flags of all branches of the military services and singing a verse of each branch service song.

We will begin with the Patriotic Paws parade which is a 1-mile fun walk/run with your best-dressed dog. After the parade, we will commence the 5K Run/Walk. Immediately after we have a fantastic post-run celebration complete with a FREE beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available), a FREE food item, access for FREE entry to tour the USS Orleck (only offered on Race Day), and a FREE live concert for entertainment.

Additionally, there will be prize drawings for all runners after the race with separate placing and team prizes awarded to Civilians, Veterans, and Active Military personnel making this truly a “Salute to Veterans” event!

Schedule of Events

4:00 PM: Patriotic Paws Parade

4:30 PM: Salute to Veterans Run 5K

5:00 PM- 8:30 PM: Post Race Celebration

Primary Benefactor

The race primarily benefits the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association (JHNSA) which is a IRS 501.c.3 Approved Non-Profit that owns the Jacksonville Naval Museum (JNM).

The mission of Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association (JHNSA) is to acquire the funds necessary to provide an interactive warship museum of naval military history and military heritage for visitors worldwide, to educate in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math plus History (STEM+H), and to inspire future generations of heroes and patriots.

The Vision of the JHNSA, through the Jacksonville Naval Museum (JNM), is to operate a world-class collection of naval artifacts that represents the rich naval heritage of the United States, the city of Jacksonville, and surrounding areas. The JNM could include, but not be limited to, aircraft, ships, submarines, and a building to contain naval and maritime artifacts, exhibits, and other historic documents. With our Mission and Vision in mind, our three key ethos: Honor, Inspire, and Service.

Secondary Benefactor

We are also raising money to support K9s for Warriors whose mission is to provide a vital service to military veterans by pairing them with specially trained service dogs. These dogs assist veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other service-related challenges. The organization aims to improve the quality of life for veterans by offering them the support and companionship of these highly trained canines. Additionally, K9s For Warriors seeks to reduce the risk of suicide among veterans and facilitate their successful reintegration into civilian life.