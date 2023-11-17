Meet our Hyundai Hometown Hero

Retired Master Chief Sha’Reff Rashad spent 27 years in the Navy as a loyal and dedicated Sailor. His military journey included graduating from the Senior Enlisted Academy, Community Service in places like South America, serving as Career Information Program Manager for 10,000 sailors and so much more. After retiring, he had a strong desire to positively influence the lives of some of the most influential in our community, our youth. He has spent the last 19 years as a Naval Science Instructor (NJROTC) at Ridgeview High School. His influence and guidance continue to impact the lives of these young cadets to guide them in positive future endeavors where they can be productive members of our country and their local communities. Under the guidance of Master Chief Rashad and the NJROTC program at Ridgeview, the unit has been awarded the “Distinctive Unit” award by the Navy seven (7) times. This prestigious award is a result of excelling in areas such as drill team, academic team, PT

team, color guard, and community service. Master Chief Rashad has always ensured that this community benefits from his program. Under his guidance, his unit has logged over 12,000 community service hours during his time with the program which includes Salvation Army bell ringing, SeaMark Ranch volunteer opportunities, numerous Veterans Day and Christmas parades along with participating in Wreaths Across America to honor our military and events where the presence of color guards show pride for the military in Jacksonville and its active duty and veterans. In addition to his service to the country as a member of the Armed Forces and an influential role model to the cadets at Ridgeview High School, Sha’Reff Rashad is also known as Rev. Sha’Reff Rashad to the congregation where he has served as Pastor of New Mount Moriah AME Church for the last 12 years. His desire to make our community better also includes saving souls and being of service to his congregation. Sha’Reff Rashad is truly a Hometown Hero who loves his country and the Jacksonville community!