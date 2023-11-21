River City Plus: Holiday Giving from GRE WAY & Seaside Adventures

The George Ralph Eldridge Way of life (GRE WAY), is focused on positive reinforcement for behavior health challenges, reading comprehension, and community outreach. We are servicing 3 counties this year, for the first time (Saint Johns, Duval, and Clay). Our foundation is veteran owned and operated. As we continue to serve our youth, we need your help. Volunteers of time and funding can contact us at founder@thegreway.com or www.thegreway.com and click contact.

The GRE WAY is partnering with seasideadventures.com to deliver meals and toys throughout this giving season!