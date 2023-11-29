Jax Aesthetics hosts their biggest BOGO event of the year!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

These white hot deals on your favorite non invasive skin and body treatments at Jax Aesthetics are sure to leave you feeling fabulous and full of holiday cheer - and savings! Jax Aesthetics is hosting their biggest sale of the year with BOGO treatemnts and mix and match skin care specials with an on location sip and shop you won’t want to miss!

Every treatment will be buy one, get one free including the popular Emsculpt Neo, Emsella chair, and Emface. (Excludes Botox)

All skincare is buy 2, get 1 free. Mix and match from Obagi, AlumierMD, Image, and Isdin

Physician supervised noninvasive or very minimally invasive treatments without downtime

Combat skin challenges like fine lines and wrinkles, age spots, crepey skin, jowls, neck -AND- tone up the body and improve the pelvic floor!

Enjoy all the BOGO goodies PLUS cocktails/mocktails, refreshments, music, and the ladies from Primp St. John’s will be on location to do hair braids!