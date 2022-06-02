WATCH LIVE: Solutionaries - Vote of Confidence

Know your voter’s rights!

In this episode of Solutionaries: How to make sure your ballot is counted. Do those “I Voted” stickers have a purpose? What is Automatic Voter Registration? Is it available to me? Where should college students vote--at home or on campus? Can felons vote?

A lot to unpack! Join us for Solutionaries.

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville and WSLS-Roanoke. On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

