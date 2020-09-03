Side-by-side images show how masks can help prevent spread of respiratory particles.

Baptist Health put clinical and cloth masks to the test in an effort to show how respiratory particles can be prevented from spread.
Aaron Odegard, a medical technologist with the Baptist Health Infectious Diagnostics team, worked with his team to perform daily activities, with and without a clinical and cloth mask.
The illustrated side-by-side photos below demonstrate how masks help to prevent the spread of respiratory particles normally found in the body.
In a person infected with COVID-19, these particles could be a “vehicle” for spreading the virus.
Odegard said his results were similar for clinical and cloth masks -- both helped to stop or reduce the spread of respiratory particles.
