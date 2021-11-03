Love chili? This cook-off is where you want to be. Enter this contest to win all the things.

Anyone else live for the season of chili?
Perhaps you’ve heard of the Moosehaven Annual Chili Cook-off. It’s happening Nov. 13.
Enter the contest below -- which runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 12 -- and the winner will receive a prize package that includes two free admission tickets to the Chili Cook-Off Tasting, along with:
- Two VIP parking passes.
- Two meet-and-greets with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain.
- Two autographed Hero cards.
- Two Moosehaven car coasters.
- One Moosehaven reusable tote bag.
Only one prize package will be up for grabs, so enter the contest below now.