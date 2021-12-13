Win tickets to Shen Yun, a performance that will take you on a journey of authentic Chinese culture

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you love dance? Or perhaps you have a deep appreciation for music? What about history?

Shen Yun, a premier Classical Chinese dance company, is bringing to our area its unique show that brings life to a lost culture, through music and dance.

Guests are led on a journey of about 5,000 years of authentic Chinese culture, while weaving in the connection between humankind and the higher universe -- through heavenly realms, ancient legends and modern tales

Scroll down on this page to enter the contest.

People are raving about the music, dance and story.

The show will take place at the Thrasher-Horne Center Jan. 1-2, and then will return to the Jacksonville area Jan. 12-13, where the performers will take the state at the Times-Union Center.

Two pairs of tickets will be given away, so don’t miss your chance. Sign up below to