Looking for weekend plans? Put this RV show on your calendar

Did you realize all you can do with an RV?

Ready for fun-sounding event that runs through Sunday, May 1?

TravelCamp RV is hosting the Jacksonville RV Stadium Show, taking place at TIAA Bank Field (Lot J).

The show, which kicked off Wednesday, will be here till Sunday.

The event will showcase top RV brands, offer exclusive, event-only incentives, on-site manufacturer representatives and special financing.

Attendees are also able to register to win a free RV.

Additionally, there will be giveaways, food trucks, prizes, special appearances by Jaxson de Ville and The Roar Cheerleaders, live music and much more. It’s free and open to the public.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

TravelCamp RV, founded in 2014, formed its partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars in January of 2020 and kicked it off by providing rookie quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, a free, three-month RV rental.

Minshew’s RV adventure took him from Jacksonville to Los Angeles, wrapping up his cross-country adventure in early 2020.

Watch the video, just above, to learn more about the RV event.