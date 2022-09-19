Florida Lottery introduces new scratch-off tickets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Florida Lottery is introducing its newest $30 scratch-off game, called FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, which features four top prizes of $15 million.

Other features of the tickets include:

28 prizes from $1 million to $15 million

A special bonus spot where players can win $100, $200 or $500.

$1 billion in cash prizes.

Odds of winning that are 1-in-2.93.

Other scratch-offs launching in September

The Florida Lottery is also launching three additional scratch-off games that offer more than $1.1 billion in total cash prizes. They are:

The $5 game, WHOLE LOTTA $500S, features eight top prizes of $500,000 and more than $76 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.08.

For $2, players can win up to $50,000 with $50,000 DIAMOND MINE. There are more than three million winning tickets totaling more than $19 million in cash prizes.The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.39.

The $1 game, 3-2-WON, offers 116 top prizes of $3,000 and more than $8 million in total cash prizes. It also features more than two million winning tickets. Overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.95.

General September scratch-off information

All four new scratch-off tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Florida Lottery scratch-off games are available at any of the more than 13,000 Florida Lottery retailer locations statewide.

In fiscal year 2021-22, scratch-off ticket sales generated more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

The new FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game is expected to generate more than $177 million in EETF contributions.