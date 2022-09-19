Florida Lottery introduces new scratch-off tickets

The Florida Lottery is introducing its newest $30 scratch-off game, called FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, which features four top prizes of $15 million.
Other features of the tickets include:
- 28 prizes from $1 million to $15 million
- A special bonus spot where players can win $100, $200 or $500.
- $1 billion in cash prizes.
- Odds of winning that are 1-in-2.93.
Other scratch-offs launching in September
The Florida Lottery is also launching three additional scratch-off games that offer more than $1.1 billion in total cash prizes. They are:
- The $5 game, WHOLE LOTTA $500S, features eight top prizes of $500,000 and more than $76 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.08.
- For $2, players can win up to $50,000 with $50,000 DIAMOND MINE. There are more than three million winning tickets totaling more than $19 million in cash prizes.The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.39.
- The $1 game, 3-2-WON, offers 116 top prizes of $3,000 and more than $8 million in total cash prizes. It also features more than two million winning tickets. Overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.95.
General September scratch-off information
- All four new scratch-off tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
- Florida Lottery scratch-off games are available at any of the more than 13,000 Florida Lottery retailer locations statewide.
In fiscal year 2021-22, scratch-off ticket sales generated more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).
The new FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game is expected to generate more than $177 million in EETF contributions.