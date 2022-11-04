The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As Jacksonville drivers approach the busy holiday travel season, below are four tips and warning signs on when to replace your tires, according to Roll by Goodyear.

1. Check for low tire pressure

Low tire pressure is the leading cause of tire failure and may result in severe cracking or component separation. If you notice severe punctures or air loss in your tires, it might be time to replace your tires. To check tire pressure, use a tire pressure gauge and ensure your tires are inflated at the recommended PSI that can be found on the driver’s side door or in your vehicle’s manual.

2. Balding/excessive tread wear

Excessive tread wear can be a danger for drivers, as it compromises traction on the road. Uneven tread wear due to improper tire inflation, misaligned wheels or even damaged suspension can also cause your vehicle to veer in one direction. A simple “penny test” can help you check tread depth. Simply insert a penny into the tire’s tread groove with the Lincoln head upside down, facing you. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s time to replace your tires.

3. Sudden vibrations or road noise

If you are experiencing odd vibrations or noise when driving on the road, that could be an indicator of potential tire issues like worn suspension parts to poor wheel alignment to improperly inflated tires. Regardless, it’s a sign something is wrong with your car and you should have it looked at by a mechanic. The issue causing the vibration may cause tire damage or uneven tread wear which means they may have to be replaced.

4. Tire cracks and bulges

Pressure cracks in the tire rubber caused by weather, age or improper use can be a safety hazard for drivers, and bulging on the sidewalls can increase risk of tire failure. If you notice any of these damages to your tires, it’s time to replace them.

For drivers in need of new tires, they can book the Roll by Goodyear van to conduct a tire installation wherever they need by going to Goodyear.com , confirming the right tires by vehicle type, tire size or license plate number, and then booking an appointment for a date, time and location that works best for them.