National signing period begins for area high school athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day is here for most high school athletes across the country. Seniors who have college scholarship offers are permitted to sign in the early signing period in all sports but football.

Athletes signing college basketball letters of intent can sign between Wednesday and Nov. 20. Athletes in all other sports, with the exception of football, can sign beginning Wednesday. That period runs through Aug. 1, 2020.

The early signing period for football is Dec. 18-20. The traditional signing day is Feb. 5, 2020.

Below is a list of local athletes who are signing or intend to sign with college programs this week. This list will be updated throughout the week.

Bishop Kenny: Cameron Fenner, Flagler College (volleyball); Haynes Grant, UNF (women's soccer); Colby Halter, Florida (baseball); Sophia Hefner, Wofford (women's soccer); Chloe Iuliano, Mississippi State (women's soccer); Anna Larmoyeux, Montreat College (volleyball); Amuk Tong, Flagler College (women's basketball); Malik Young, Winthrop (baseball).

Bishop Snyder: Haley Bujeda, Florida International (diving); Danny Neri, Notre Dame (baseball).

Bolles: Olivia Candelino, Auburn (women’s soccer); Leah DeGeorge, University of Florida (swimming); Kara Gavin, Air Force (women’s swimming); Katie Jordan, Southern Methodist University (women’s swimming); Avery Patterson, North Carolina (women’s soccer); Rafael Ponce de Leon, Tennessee (men’s swimming); Aubrey Ramey, DePaul (women’s soccer); Adair Sand, Southern California (women’s swimming); Carly Schwab, University of Florida (women’s swimming); Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame (women’s golf).

Camden County: Maleria Brooks, Florida A&M (women's basketball); Olivia Simpson, Mississippi State (women's soccer).

Clay: Garrett Chun, St. Johns River State College (baseball); Morgan Crutcher, Millersville (softball).

Columbia: Lance Minson, Embry-Riddle (baseball).

Episcopal: Jace Crawford, Florida (men's swimming); Olivia Leinenweber, Babson College (volleyball); Emily Mayher, Loyola College of New Orleans (volleyball); Hannah McCarthy, Franklin and Marshall (volleyball); Kate Wilkerson, Florida Atlantic (women's swimming); Viki Wood, Queens University of Charlotte (volleyball).

Fernandina Beach: Aiden Sweat, UNF (baseball).

Flagler Palm Coast: Nathan Farrell, Iowa (men's track and field); Mary Pickett, Jacksonville University (women's soccer); Ashley Puentes, Valdosta State (women's soccer).

Fleming Island: Eric Dobson, Notre Dame (men's lacrosse).

Fort White: Mikah Gustavson, South Georgia State College (baseball); Tyler Shelnut, University of Florida (baseball)

Mandarin: Logan Gonzales, Jacksonville University (women's soccer); Aaliyah Monds, Tennessee State University (softball).

Menendez: Jason Duff, UNF (men's golf); Morgan Schooley, McNeese State (women's soccer).

Middleburg: Britany Range, Seton Hall (women's basketball).

Nease: Jack Carver, Jacksonville University (baseball); Mackenzie Hochrieter, Coker University (women's soccer); Logan Nicholson, New Hampshire (women's soccer); Matthew Pounder, Jacksonville University (men's lacrosse).

Oakleaf: Jaycie Brookshire, Pensacola State College (softball); Katie Kistler, Florida (softball); Kaylee Lambrecht, NC State (softball).

Orange Park: Alex Collier, Florida State University (men’s track and field).

Paxon: Isaiah Adams, University of Central Florida (basketball); Lebarron Johnson, University of Florida (baseball).

Pierce County: Tristan Blocker, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (softball); Emma Day, Coastal Georgia (girls golf).

Ponte Vedra: Scotland David, Oklahoma State (softball); Logan Mignerey, Florida Atlantic (beach volleyball); Sophie Ervanian, Tulane (volleyball).

St. Augustine: Ellie Fluman, Florida Southern (women's cross country); Madison Niederitter, Stetson (women's cross country); Byron Mariotti, Florida Tech (men's lacrosse).

St. Johns Country Day: Jack Hodges, Flagler College (baseball).

Sandalwood: Caitlin McGee, Mississippi (women's basketball); Amari Wright, Seton Hall (women's basketball).

Stanton: Billy Jones, Florida (men’s swimming); Mary McDonnell, Biola University (volleyball); Kendra Moisan, Huntingdon College (women’s soccer).

West Nassau: Brianna Tucker, Florida Gateway College (volleyball).