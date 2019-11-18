71ºF

Florida, Florida State to play at 7:30

Gators will host Seminoles on Nov. 30

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, left, and Florida head coach Dan Mullen shake hands after Florida defeated Florida State 41-14 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida and Florida State got a primetime slot on the SEC Network for their game next week.

The Seminoles (6-5) visit the Gators (9-2) on Nov. 30 in the annual regular season finale. Florida beat Florida State 41-14 last year to keep the Seminoles out of a bowl, ending a 36-year streak that was the longest in college football.

It’s been another uneven season for Florida State, which fired coach Willie Taggart not even two years into his contract. Interim coach Odell Haggins has led the Seminoles to a 2-0 record since Taggart was fired.

