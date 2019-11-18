Mark Brunell: Not the showing we were hoping for

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This was set up perfectly.

Seven games to play with a good shot at getting a wildcard spot in the playoffs. A win against the Colts would’ve kept the Jaguars in contention. Seemed simple enough.

But that hope is all but lost.

Sitting at 4-6 with six games left is not good. Not impossible, of course, but it’s highly unlikely that the Jaguars have a chance for the postseason.

What went wrong? How about everything.

Defensively, the Jaguars got pushed around. Two 100-yard rushers for the Colts. Two! Missed tackles. Missed assignments. Anything that could go wrong defensively, it did. We could not stop the Indianapolis ground game.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was equally frustrating.

Leonard Fournette rushed for 23 yards. Nick Foles had a good first drive, but regressed after that first touchdown pass to D.J. Chark.

The passing game really never got into a rhythm. Underthrown passes and overthrown passes were too common. Even the special teams struggled at times. When Josh Lambo misses a kick, it just isn’t your day.

The Jaguars find themselves in a tough position. In my opinion, this week is a defining moment. Some teams quit at 4-6 after 10 games. Some teams keep fighting. I’m sure there's still some fight in this team. And if there ever was a game this season that the team needed to win, next Sunday against the Titans is it.

Go Jaguars!