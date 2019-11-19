All-American honor for Davis adds to Trinity legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest in a long, long line of stellar Trinity Christian defensive backs took his place among the best of them on Tuesday.

Next stop for Fred Davis II: the Army All-American Bowl.

Davis was presented his honorary jersey for the most prestigious all-star game in high school football, joining a lengthy list of former Trinity stars to have played in the game.

“I used to watch it when I was growing up, it has always been a dream,” said Davis, a Clemson commit and five-star by Rivals and the 247 Sports Composite.

The All-American Bowl will be held Jan. 4, 2020 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Davis is the most recent in what has evolved into Defensive Back Academy off of Hammond Boulevard.

Along with Georgia Tech commit Miles Brooks, Trinity’s Class of 2020 is another gem. But the history at Trinity, notably in the secondary, is what’s truly elite.

Among some of the elite players to patrol the secondary under coach Verlon Dorminey include the likes of Guss Scott, Gerard Ross, Nick Washington, Kevin Toliver II, Tyreke Johnson and Shaun Wade.

Davis knows that pipeline well and said

“They taught me a lot,” he said of former Trinity defensive backs who have returned to the school during his time there. “We had our times. I love each and every one of them. It was just a blessing. They took me under their wing, taught me a lot. I just want to thank them.”

Davis mentioned Wade and Johnson specifically on Tuesday. Davis was a freshman during Wade’s senior season in 2016, a year that culminated in just about every honor imaginable for Wade, also an Army All-American.

“He motivated me, I just couldn’t wait to be in his shoes, to be in the position he was in and I finally achieved the goals,” Davis said of Wade. “It came fast, real fast.”

Wade signed with Ohio State in 2017, and Johnson followed the path to the Buckeyes the next year.

Davis finished his season with 26 tackles, an interception and 10 passes defensed. He was second on the team in rushing with 240 yards and a touchdown. Davis also played quarterback, going 16 of 43 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns.