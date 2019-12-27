All-News4Jax girls golf: Competitive Schiavone was meant to be a golfer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A stray pitch in the batter’s box drove home the point for Chloe Schiavone.

She was meant to be a golfer.

While the Bolles senior loved every sport that she gave a chance to, golf was her future. Plus, there was no chance to get drilled by a pitch standing at the plate during a baseball softball game.

The multi-sport athlete tried just about anything competitively for chunks of time growing up.

Soccer. Basketball. Baseball. Softball. Tennis.

But it was golf that stuck for Schiavone, the All-News4Jax girls golfer of the year. She finished her senior season strong, winning the District 4-1A tournament by eight strokes after a 6-under 66. Schiavone won Region 1-1A by a stroke with an ever-par 72.

In the state tournament, Schiavone had a 3-over 147 and finished in a tie for 16th. She was dinged by a two-stroke penalty on the 12th hole which all but negated any chance for Schiavone to top her finish from 2018 (3-under 141 for fifth place).

“It was hard for me to get over that that happened and it was kind of crushing,” she said.

From how Schiavone progressed in her career, it was far from a bad finish.

She went from playing a few holes with her father, Frank, at the family’s vacation spot in Greenbrier in West Virginia, to an excellent junior and high school golfer. She has signed with Notre Dame.

Schiavone first picked up a golf club when she was 3, but there were so many other sports to try that she didn’t limit herself to just one or two. She played on boys baseball teams until seventh grade before switching to softball. She still plays tennis.

Golf was always there, and Schiavone said that her “dad always knew golf would be my passion.”

It was further emphasized during a softball game.

“In middle school softball with Bolles, I got hit by a pitch in the ankle and after that I was like, ‘I’m done.’ Golf, you do not get hurt,” she said.

She didn’t need much pushing into golf, but that was the confirmation that Schiavone needed. After seriously pushing into golf around 12 years old, Schiavone won her first big event at the West Virginia Women’s Amateur at Bridgeport Country Club when she was 14.

“I joined the team in sixth grade because they allowed me to and that was awesome,” Schiavone said. “Actually, initially, I wasn’t very good in sixth grade. But in seventh grade, I worked a lot on my game and I got a lot better. And then, by freshman, sophomore year, I was able to compete with the older girls, which was great. And Bolles has done a great job. Coach [Debbie] Caruso, Coach [Gina] Redding, they’ve been so instrumental in my game. They’re the most supportive people I have here.”

FIRST TEAM

Beatrice Dietz, Matanzas, Sr.

District champ. T-3 at region and went 79-79 to finish T-13 in the state tournament.

Camille Jackson, Keystone Heights, Jr.

Was 25th in the Class 1A state tournament with an 8-over 152 following back-to-back rounds of 76. Medalist at district with a 72 and region runner-up with a 73.

Elizabeth Kondal, Bartram Trail, Jr.

Went 74-71 for a 1-over 145 to finish 10th in Class 3A state tournament. Took medalist honor with a 75 at district and had a 69 to finish region runner-up.

Katelin Richards, Fernandina Beach, Sr.

Went 76-75 at state for a 7-over 151 and tie for 21st. Shot a 79 at district to finish T-3. An 80 at region for T-4 there.

Chloe Schiavone, Bolles, Sr.

Area’s top golfer had a 74-73 for a 4-over 147 at state to finish 16th. Had a 66 to win district and a 72 at region to win by a stroke.

Second team

Kayleigh Baker, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Marissa Cardenas, Nease, Jr.

Reni Jancsik, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Tori Mouton, Bolles, So.

Annika Richards, Fernandina Beach, Sr.

Honorable mention

Madelyn Campbell, Fernandina Beach, So.

Kenzie Heba, Bartram Trail, Jr.

Annabelle Mozingo, Providence, So.

Isabel Matos, Nease, Sr.

Kylie Turner, Providence, Jr.