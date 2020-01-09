Dye, architect of TPC Sawgrass, dozens of other course, dies at 94

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pete Dye, one of the most well-known golf course designers and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, died on Thursday.

Dye, 94, was the architect of dozens of public and private courses, but TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course remains his gem on the First Coast. He was inducted into the hall of fame in 2008. Dye, along with his wife, Alice, were responsible for designing some of the best golf courses in the country.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Dye, a true friend of the PGA Tour and one of the most important course architects of this or any generation,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Pete, though, was always quick to credit his beloved wife, Alice, with his success, including the concept for his most famous hole, the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. Together, Pete and Alice made a formidable team in golf and life, and with sons Perry and P.B., themselves successful course architects, they are recognized as one of the most accomplished families in golf.”

Dye had been battling dementia, and his wife, Alice, said in a 2018 interview in Golf World, that she struggled to see his once sharp mind slip away due to the disease.