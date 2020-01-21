Ribault product Davis getting better and better for Lady Vols hoops team

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s just no slowing down Rennia Davis.

Not from long range. Not from the paint.

The Tennessee women’s basketball star knocked down an amazing 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to play on Monday night to give the Volunteers a 65-63 win over Alabama.

RENNIA DAVIS CALLED GAME❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/7Rq1DHJcC0 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 21, 2020

Davis, a Ribault High School product, finished the game with 16 points. The 6-foot-2 junior wing player has continued to improve each season. She’s averaging 17.3 ppg this year, a 5.3-ppg improvement from her freshman season. Davis averaged 14.9 ppg last year. She’s also averaging a career-best 8.3 rpg.

Davis is one of the most accomplished high school players in area history. She won three state titles at Ribault and led the Trojans to the Dick’s Sporting Goods national tournament title in 2016.