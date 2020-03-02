Raines football coach Deran Wiley steps down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deran Wiley, who won a pair of state championships at Raines to break a lengthy title-less streak for Duval County Public Schools, has resigned from the Vikings to spend time with family, the school confirmed on Sunday night.

Wiley’s departure is one of the area’s biggest coaching departures in years at a program synonymous for churning out college and pro level talent.

Wiley was 99-33 in 11 seasons with the Vikings, his alma mater. He is one of the most successful public school coaches in area history, winning back-to-back state championships with 13-1 seasons in 2017-18. Wiley also finished as state runner-up in 2015.

Raines’ history makes it one of the most prominent jobs on the First Coast. The Vikings have won three of the four Florida High School Athletic Association state championships claimed by Duval public school programs and played for another since 1997.

Wiley’s departure means that both the Vikings and rival Ribault will have new coaches in 2020. The Trojans hired Marlon White to replace interim coach Lin Shell on Jan. 24.

Wiley was the Florida Dairy Farmers coach of the year in 2015 and the USA Today state coach of the year in 2018.