Report: Jaguars trading CB A.J. Bouye to Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will deal cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Broncos when the new league year begins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal is a move to clear salary by Jacksonville to get more financial breathing room as the new league approaches. According to Schefter, Jacksonville will receive a fourth-round pick for Bouye.

Jacksonville now has six of the top 108 picks in next month’s draft, including its own at No. 9 and the Rams’ pick at No. 20.

Bouye was scheduled for a cap hit of $15,437,500, according to Spotrac, the third-highest number on the team.

The Jaguars have now dealt both of their Pro Bowl cornerbacks since the start of 2018. Jacksonville shipped disgruntled fourth-year player Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles last season for a package of draft picks.

Bouye spent three seasons in Jacksonville and started 43 regular season games. He had eight interceptions in that span.