The Players: As tourney approaches, updates on parking, tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship is quickly approaching and there are two big things to be aware of entering the 2020 tournament — tickets and parking.

First things first.

Tournament rounds at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach are March 12-15.

The biggest change this year is the shift to all digital tickets. In the past, fans could walk into a place like Publix and purchase tickets. With the move to all-digital tickets this year, purchasing a paper ticket like in the past is no longer an option.

Tickets now are mobile-only and must be purchased through The Players website or through the PGA Tour app. Tickets vary in price, but a Tuesday practice round stadium pass begins at $45 and Wednesday pass is $25. Tournament rounds begin at $65. Tickets can be purchased here.

The next big need to know is parking.

There will be no on-site sale of parking passes. All parking must be purchased online and must be purchased in advance. Parking passes are still available. Tuesday and Wednesday parking in the general lot is $15. Thursday-Sunday parking passes are $40.

The popular Four for Free initiative is back. That means vehicles with four or more fans in them can request a parking voucher and park for free in the general lot off of County Road 210. Friday, Saturday and Sunday Four for Free vouchers are no longer available.

The Players has also partnered up with Uber again and ridesharing was one of the more popular options for fans to get to and from the tournament last year.