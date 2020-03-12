LIST: Sports cancellations, changes due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has affected sports around the globe, including in Northeast Florida.

The virus outbreak has led to cancellations and suspensions, as well as restricting the public’s access to events.

Here’s the latest on the impact of COVID-19 on the sports world:

PGA Tour to carry on without spectators

The PGA Tour plans to keep playing, just without anyone watching from outside the ropes.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday that fans will not be allowed at the final three days of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach or three other tournaments -- one in Florida, two in Texas -- leading up to the Masters.

Monahan said the policy was effective through the Valero Texas Open on April 2-5. That’s the final event before the Masters, which is operated by Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National said last week it was monitoring the spread of the new coronavirus.

College basketball tournaments canceled

The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments Thursday because of the coronavirus, putting in doubt this month’s NCAA Tournament -- one of the biggest events on the American sports calendar.

Within minutes of each other, the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

NCAA Tournament to be held without fans

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men’s and women’s tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.

SEC suspends all regular-season competition

The SEC announced that the league was suspending regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well as league championships, until March 30. For the moment, that does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competitions.

Big 12 is canceling all of its championships

The Big 12 is canceling all of its championships through April 15, including upcoming gymnastics and equestrian meets, and will reassess the rest of its spring sports schedule April 15.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he anticipated a conference-wide policy for spring football, though athletic directors have not yet discussed a plan.

The league anticipates a heavy financial hit from refunded ticket sales to its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and having to adjust the rights fees it receives from its TV partners.

Bowlsby also said that nobody from the conference, including staff members, coaches and players, had fallen ill or been tested for coronavirus.

NBA suspends season

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. A second Jazz player later tested positive, as well.

The NBA became the first major American sports league to suspend play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL teams curtailing or stopping scouting operations

NFL teams are curtailing or completely stopping scouting operations as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have ordered their scouts and assistant coaches to return home. Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, have cut back on scouting in what is usually a busy time for evaluating college players.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

MLB likely to cancel spring training, delay openers

Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus and probably will announce that the start of the season will be delayed, people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced.

They said baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred planned a conference call with his executive council Thursday to discuss the situation and then a call with controlling owners of the 30 clubs. An announcement would follow.

MLB had continued to play into Thursday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.

The big league season had been scheduled to start March 26, its earliest opening other than for international games.

NHL ‘pausing’ season

The NHL is placing its season on ice -- for now.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday the league will “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NHRA postpones portion of Gatornationals

National Hot Rod Association officials announced Thursday they are postponing a portion of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville.

Some Sportsman racing will be contested this weekend without ticketed spectators, but the majority of the event has been postponed to a later date.

NASCAR to race next 2 weekends without fans

NASCAR will race the next two weekends without fans.

The events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race.

NASCAR is working with public health officials to determine future scheduling beyond those events.

MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus

Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus.

US Soccer cancels men’s & women’s national team matches

The U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men’s and women’s national teams but says for now the under-23 men’s team will remain in Mexico for Olympic qualifying.

Champions League games postponed as virus hits world soccer

The deepening virus outbreak prompted the cancellation of Champions League soccer for the first time Thursday, with the high-profile match between Manchester City and Real Madrid one of two to be postponed.

Juventus’ home match against Lyon in the last 16 -- also scheduled for Tuesday -- was called off, too, as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on leagues and cup competitions around the world, from Spain to the Netherlands to the United States.

ATP, ITF tennis tours halted 6 weeks because of coronavirus

The ATP called off all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a WTA spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Thursday that the women’s tour was not immediately prepared to do the same.

Figure skating governing body mulls switching worlds to fall

The 2020 World Figure Skating Championships could be held in the fall -- right before the next season gets started.

The International Skating Union, which called off next week’s worlds in Montreal on Wednesday as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus, is considering staging them no sooner than October. The Grand Prix events for next season begin in late October.

Some 200 skaters from 50 countries had qualified for worlds. One of them, two-time world winner and four-time U.S. champ Nathan Chen, recognizes the challenge that competing in a rescheduled world championships would present.