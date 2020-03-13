DCPS: Activities, spring sports canceled ‘until further notice’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County became the area’s first school district to cancel high school sporting events and announced on Friday that spring athletic events will be canceled “until further notice.”

“We are also canceling all after school extracurricular activities including athletic events, field trips and other organized activities until further notice," Greene said in a statement. "When we return from the extended Spring Break, student athletes and performance group practices will be permitted to continue at that time.”