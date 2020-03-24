How area players fared in college softball in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – College softball season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the area still had 50 players from 29 high schools appearing on rosters of NCAA Division I programs in 2020.

Oakleaf had an area-high six on those rosters, followed by Bartram Trail (four) and Keystone Heights (three). Eleven programs had two players on Division I softball rosters. A glance at how area products fared at the highest level of college softball. For an update on how area players did in NCAA Division I baseball, click here.

Position, Player, Year (*redshirt), High school, College, Notable

IF, Alex Acevedo, Jr., Oakleaf, Syracuse, Started 10 games and went 5 for 33 (.152) with 2 2Bs and a pair of RBI.

P, Lexi Androlevich, So., Union County, Jacksonville State, Top pitcher for Gamecocks. Was 3-2 with team-best 2.05 ERA, 21 Ks in 27.1 IP.

P, Cambria Arturo, Fr., Oakleaf, Jacksonville, Appeared in a game (1 IP) and had a K.

P, Taylor Bauman, Jr., Atlantic Coast, Florida Gulf Coast, Hitting .409 with 11 RBI. Is 1-0 with a save in the circle with 11 Ks in 19.1 IP.

IF, Blakely Burch, Sr, Suwannee, Marshall, Hit .293 with a HR, 8 RBI, 3 2Bs and a 3B. Started all 14 games that she played in.

OF, Jordan Caprino, So., Brunswick, Jacksonville, Did not appear in any games.

IF, Savannah Channell, Fr., Keystone Heights, Started all 22 games that she played in. Third on team in batting (.298). Had 9 RBI, 3 2Bs and scored 7 runs.

OF, Farley Callaghan, Jr., Ponte Vedra, Florida Gulf Coast, Did not record any playing time.

C/3B, Hailey Carter, Jr., First Coast, South Carolina State, Played in 10 games and hit .200 with a pair of RBI.

IF, Hailey Caswell, Jr., Sandalwood, Presbyterian, Did not record any playing time.

IF, Olivia Creamer, Fr., Bartram Trail, Georgia Southern, Fourth on team in batting (.333). Started all 19 games that she played in. Had 7 RBI, 3 extra-base hits.

C/UT, Blake Crews, Sr., Ware County, Stetson, Starts in all 26 games that she played in. Hit .243 with HR, 3 2Bs, 6 RBI.

IF, Reedy Davenport, So., Bartram Trail, Florida Gulf Coast, Fifth on the team in hitting (.356) and started 24 of 25 games. Had 13 runs, 7 extra-base hits and 15 RBI.

OF, Fayth Davis, Jr.*, Bartram Trail, Florida Atlantic, Fifth on the team in batting (.284). Started all 21 games that she played in. Had 8 RBI, 2 2Bs, HR.

P, Madisyn Davis, Fr., Oakleaf, UCF, Logged 1.1 IP in 3 appearances.

P, Brianna Enter, Fr., St. Johns CD, Florida State, Was 1-2 in 13 appearances in 18.2 IP, 15 Ks, 4.12 ERA.

IF, Leslie Farris, Sr., Creekside, Florida State, Played in 18 games with a start. Was 1 for 11 at the plate with an RBI.

C/IF, Taryn Freshwater, Fr., Fletcher, South Florida, Played in 5 games with 3 starts. Did not record a hit in 10 at-bats. Drew 2 walks.

IF, Story Giebeig, Fr., Columbia, Liberty, Did not record any playing time.

UT, Baylee Goddard, Fr., Oakleaf, Florida, Started 18 games and played in 24. Hit .250 with 15 runs, 14 RBI, 4 HR. Third on team in on-base percentage (.500). Has drawn team-best 16 HBP.

IF, Nikki Grupp, Sr., Atlantic Coast, East Tennessee State, Hit .227 and started all 17 games that she played in. Had 7 RBI, 2 2Bs.

OF, Ashleigh Jennings, So., Keystone Heights, Florida Atlantic, Hit .267 and started all 18 games that she played in. Had a 2B, 4 RBI.

IF, Jacobia Johnson, Jr., Mandarin, North Carolina Central, Started all 16 games and hit .250 with 2 RBI and stole a base.

OF, Kallie Jones, So., Providence, Florida International, Played in 10 games and started 3, hitting .200 with a HR and an RBI.

C, Kenyamari Jones, So., Raines, Florida A&M, Played in 18 games and started 15. Scored 4 runs, drove in 3 and homered.

C, Madison Kennedy, So., Baker County, Jacksonville, Florida State transfer hit .200 with an RBI, 4 runs. Started 17 of 25 games.

C/3B, Hallie Kern, Fr., Mandarin, Jacksonville, Played in 15 games with 10 starts. Hit .154 with a pair of 2Bs.

UT, Rebecca Koskey, So., Oakleaf, UNF, Second on the team in batting (.438), on-base (.518) and slugging percentage (.750). Led Ospreys in HRs (4) and RBIs (15).

C, Kamdyn Kvistad, Jr., Columbia, South Alabama, Third on team in batting (.300), second in hits (24) and leader in RBI (18). Also 4 2B, 2 HR and a triple.

C, Linzie Lafavor, Fr., Trinity Christian, Georgia Southern, Played in 2 games with 2 at-bats.

IF, Madison Lanoux, So., Fleming Island, USC Upstate, Hit .125 in 6 games and scored a run.

IF, Michelle Leone, Fr., Ponte Vedra, Penn State, Hit .188 in 19 games with a pair of RBI.

UT, Devin Lewis, Jr., Union County, Stetson, Started all 27 games for Hatters, hitting .197 with 3 HR, 3 2Bs, 8 RBI. Also drew 12 walks.

IF/C, Madison Mifsud, So., Oakleaf, North Carolina Central, Started 14 games and played in all 16. Hit .194 with a 2B and 5 RBI.

C/IF, Nyah Morgan, Fr., University Christian, Stetson, Started all 27 games that she played in. Hit .253 with 8 RBI, 2 HR, 4 2Bs.

IF, Randa Motsinger, Fr., Matanzas, North Carolina Central, Played in 6 games and did not record a hit in 5 ABs.

UT, Savannah Parker, So., Bartram Trail, Florida State, Played in 6 games with a triple, RBI.

P, Bailey Pattison, So., Nease, Mercer, Was 5-5 with 28 Ks in 68.1 IP, a shutout and 7 complete games.

OF, Kayana Perez, So., Paxon, Jacksonville, Played in 24 games with 16 starts. Hit .182 with 3 RBI and scored 9 runs.

IF, Hannah Roberts, Jr., University Christian, Jacksonville, Third on team in hitting (.289) and led team in HR (4), slugging (.553) and RBI (20). Started all 26 games.

C, Jordan Roberts, Sr., Suwannee, Florida, Started 25 games. Hit .211 with 22 RBI, 4 HR, 5 2Bs and scored 8 runs.

OF, Carrington Robinson, So., Orange Park, Bethune-Cookman, Started 24 games and played in 31. Hit .153 with a 2B and an RBI.

OF, Alexis Ross, Fr., Trinity Christian, Florida International, Fourth on the team in batting (.297). Scored 7 runs and drove in a pair. Started 13 games and played in 15.

IF, Tiffany Steczo, Jr., Fleming Island, McNeese, Had an RBI, 2 walks and a HBP in 8 ABs. Error-free in the field (1.000 fielding percentage).

OF, Kristen Sterling, So., Baldwin, Jacksonville, Played in 2 games and was 0 for 2.

P, Ashley Stokes, Sr., Clay, Saint Joseph’s, Was 1-4 with a save 8 Ks in 27 IP.

C, Bailey Story, So., Keystone Heights, Florida Atlantic, Played in 6 games with 3 starts. Hit .222 and had an on-base percentage of .417.

IF, Jenae Wash, Fr., Creekside, Michigan State, Scored 5 runs in 8 games before season ended early due to injury.

P, Skylar Whitty, So., West Nassau, Jacksonville, Was 7-7 after transfer from Florida Atlantic. ERA was second-lowest on the team (2.23). Struck out 70 in 78.1 IP.

C, Maddie Wilkes, Fr., St. Johns CD, Army, Hit .263 with 2 RBI, 2B in 9 games. Also a .933 fielding percentage.