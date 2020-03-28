How area players fared in college lacrosse in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Like all other college sports in the spring season, lacrosse was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The area had a solid amount of area representation on NCAA Division I men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, with Ponte Vedra the headlining area feeder program to colleges. The Sharks had 10 of the 12 representatives on men’s college rosters and five of the 12 on women’s rosters.

News4Jax will continue to update how area players fared in college in 2020.

Softball can be found here. Baseball can be found here.

Men’s

Position, Player, Class (*redshirt), High school, College, Notable

MF, Jack Burke, So., Ponte Vedra, Virginia Military Institute, Played in 2 games and picked up 2 ground balls and had a shot.

MF/FO, Jimmy Burns, Fr., Ponte Vedra, UMass Lowell, Saw action in one game but did not record any statistics.

ATT, Jack Dowd, Fr., Ponte Vedra, Furman, Scored 7 goals in 7 games and added 2 assists. Had 4 ground balls.

D, Taylor Funke, So., Ponte Vedra, Furman, Did not record any playing time.

D, John Harding, Grad student, Ponte Vedra, LIU, Had one ground ball in 3 games with a start.

MF, Hayden Le Vangie, Sr.*, Fleming Island, Jacksonville, Played in 5 games with 10 ground balls and 3 shots. Had 4 goals, 3 assists in career with 39 ground balls.

D, Devin Naidoo, So., Ponte Vedra, Quinnipiac, Started all 6 games this season and had 3 ground balls. Caused 4 turnovers.

D, Maximus Schalit, Fr., Ponte Vedra, Notre Dame, Last year’s Mr. Lacrosse in Florida did not record playing time in 5 matches.

G, Wyatt Schupler, So., Ponte Vedra, Army, Had 82 saves and logged 426 minutes in goal in 8 games for 6-2 Knights. Had .617 save percentage.

ATT, Miles Silva, Sr., Ponte Vedra, Army, Was off to a sizzling start, scoring 22 goals and adding an assist through 8 games. Had 39 goals as a junior. Had 15 ground balls

MF, Clay Welch, So., Ponte Vedra, Mercer, Had an assist and a shot on goal in 3 games for the Bears, who were 6-1. Had 2 goals last season.

FO, Ashton Wood, So., Nease, Mercer, Had 2 goals and a pair of assists in 7 games. Recorded 73 ground balls. Won 130 of 187 faceoffs. His .695 winning percentage in faceoffs ranked third in the NCAA. Was team MVP in 2019.

Women

Position, Player, Class (*redshirt), High school, College, Notable

ATT, Hannah Carolan, So., Stanton, Jacksonville, Saw action in 2 of JU’s 4 games. Had one shot on goal and a ground ball.

D, Shannon Cotter, So., Nease, Jacksonville, Started all 4 games. Had 4 grounds balls and caused a pair of turnovers for NCAA’s No. 26 RPI-ranked Dolphins.

ATT, Emma Dotsikas, Jr.*, Ponte Vedra, Massachusetts, Was off to a solid start (12 goals, 4 assists). Also had 4 ground balls. Had 20 goals, 11 assists entering the season.

MF, Julia Duff, So., Creekside, Jacksonville, Did not see playing time.

ATT, Brianna Feldman, Sr., Ponte Vedra, LIU Brooklyn, Had 4 goals and a pair of assists in 5 games. Had 3 ground balls. Had 136 goals and 22 assists in her career.

ATT, Ann Marie Hawley, Fr., Fleming Island, Syracuse, Did not see playing time for the Orange, the No. 6-ranked team in RPI in the NCAA.

MF, Emma Johnson, So., Ponte Vedra, Davidson, Scored 2 goals in 5 games. Had 3 ground balls and caused a turnover.

ATT/MF, Ellie Lecker, Jr., Ponte Vedra, Navy, Started 4 games and played in 6. Scored 5 goals and had 3 assists.

MF, Cameron Nagao, So., Creekside, Boston, Saw action in one game. Did not record any statistics.

ATT, Jocelyn Pena, Sr., Bartram Trail, Mercer, Did not record playing time.

ATT, Tess Reiman, Jr., Ponte Vedra, Davidson, Scored 2 goals in 5 games and had 3 ground balls.

GK, Kathryn Vanderlinde, Fr., Creekside, Mercer, Saw action in 5 games. Had 27 saves, save percentage of .458.