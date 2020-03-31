Paxon’s Isaiah Adams named state’s Mr. Basketball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Paxon basketball star Isaiah Adams didn’t win a state championship, but he got the next best thing.

Adams, the Golden Eagles senior forward, was voted the state’s Mr. Basketball on Tuesday, becoming just the second area boys player to earn the honor. Current Jackson coach James Collins won the award in 1993 when he was a player with the Tigers.

Adams led Paxon to back-to-back state semifinal appearances. He averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks per game as Paxon went 25-6 and made the Class 4A semis.

Adams won the award soundly, appearing as the top vote-getter on 10 of 19 ballots. East Lake’s Dionte Blanch was runner-up for the honor. Adams has signed with the University of Central Florida.